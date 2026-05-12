Who is your favorite Country coach from ‘The Voice’?

Riley is the latest Country music star to be on the popular music competition show, and it got us thinking. Who is your favorite Country coach to ever be on the show? Are you Team Blake, or are you choosing a different coach? Vote in our poll below and let us know which team you’d choose.
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