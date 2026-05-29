WT? Woman ticketed for holding cell phone in right hand while driving; She doesn’t have a right hand WTH? Moment of the Week

Florida woman proves she wasn't on her phone in viral traffic stop

WTH? Moment of the Week!

This week takes us to Palm Beach County where a Florida influencer named Katie was pulled over on a traffic stop. The deputy told her why he pulled her over, saying she drove past him while holding her cell phone in her right hand.

Katie doesn’t even have a right hand! WT?

The deputy still wrote Katie a ticket for distracted driving for using her “right” hand to hold her phone.

When Katie got her hands...er...hand on the deputy’s body cam video that she requested, she posted it to her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Social media ripped into the deputy! He did eventually request the citation be dismissed due to a “lack of evidence.”

Katie had plans to fight the citation and show up in court! You know what? She would’ve won...hands down!

Woman with no right hand was ticketed for using phone with her right hand — now she’s speaking out after the citation was dismissed