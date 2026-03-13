WTH? Detroit hairdresser allegedly pulls a gun on client who asked for discount What kinda gangsta salon services was she offering?

WTH? Moment of the Week!

This week takes us to Detroit where a hairdresser allegedly pulled a gun on a client during a pricing dispute.

The client said she saw a discounted price advertised by this hairdresser, so she booked appointments for herself and her daughter.

After arriving at her home and getting their hair done, the client stated the hairdresser wanted to charge her a higher price than the advertised discount.

Things escalated until the hairdresser went upstairs and returned with what appeared to be an AR-style long gun.

The client paid the extra money and then went straight to the police to report the incident.

Read more on the story: A Detroit hairdresser allegedly pulls a gun on a woman after she asked for a discount on her hairstyle

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