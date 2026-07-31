WTH Moment of the Week: Man stalks and harasses a police officer! A classic case of “Here’s What You Don’t Do!”

FILE PHOTO: A baby was pinned under a car after a crash but police and bystanders saved the child's life.

WTH? Moment of the Week

This week takes us to Orlando where Florida Man is at it again.

Police arrested a man accused of stalking someone for over a month and threatening the person’s life.

This guy allegedly sent 20 emails, placed a bunch of phone calls, and left multiple voicemail messages in the stalking incident. He even allegedly made violent bomb threats targeting the person’s workplace.

The person being stalked is a Sergeant with the Winter Garden Police Department! WTH?

This is a classic case of, “Here’s What you Don’t Do!”

What you don’t do is harass and threaten people, especially when the “people” is a police officer!

Orlando man arrested for stalking Winter Garden police sergeant - WFTV

Plane crash FILE PHOTO: First responders were dispatched to a plane crash on Thursday night in Texas. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)

Baby saved FILE PHOTO: A baby was pinned under a car after a crash but police and bystanders saved the child's life. (Philip - stock.adobe.com)