WTH Moment of the Week: Man stalks and harasses a police officer!

WTH? Moment of the Week
This week takes us to Orlando where Florida Man is at it again.
Police arrested a man accused of stalking someone for over a month and threatening the person’s life.
This guy allegedly sent 20 emails, placed a bunch of phone calls, and left multiple voicemail messages in the stalking incident. He even allegedly made violent bomb threats targeting the person’s workplace.
The person being stalked is a Sergeant with the Winter Garden Police Department! WTH?
This is a classic case of, “Here’s What you Don’t Do!”
What you don’t do is harass and threaten people, especially when the “people” is a police officer!
Orlando man arrested for stalking Winter Garden police sergeant - WFTV