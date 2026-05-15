WTH Moment of the Week! This pastor had how many wives? Bigamy is still a crime, sir!

FILE PHOTO: "Tiger King" Joe Exotic said he has married his fiancé.

WTH Moment of the Week

This week takes us to Sumter County Florida in The Villages retirement community where 62-year-old Florida Pastor Leslie Williams was arrested recently for allegedly having multiple wives!

WTH?

That’s right, Bigamy charges for the pastor who actually wrote a book on how to love your spouse! (Looks like he forgot to drop an “s” at the end of the word spouse!)

That is our What. The. HECK! Moment of the Week!

Check out more on the story: Florida pastor who wrote book on how to love your spouse arrested over allegations he has multiple wives - NewsBreak

Married FILE PHOTO: "Tiger King" Joe Exotic said he has married his fiancé. (graja - stock.adobe.com)