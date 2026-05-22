WTH?? Moment of the week

Man arrested for misuse of 9-1-1

Zombie Awareness (wetzkaz - stock.adobe.com)
By JoJo

WTH? Moment of the Week


This week takes us to Elkins, West Virginia (thank goodness it ain’t Florida man again! LOL!) A man in Elkins, West Virginia was arrested on charges of misuse of 9-1-1 services.

Why was he repeatedly calling 9-1-1?

He was calling to report zombies, ghosts, and UFOs at his house!

WTH???

When deputies pulled up to his house, he claimed that he was being harassed by several people. He also said he was a police officer from Louisiana (which was not true), so he was arrested for that lie in addition to the other charge.

But somehow the zombies, ghosts, and UFOs did NOT get arrested!

That is our What. The. Heck! Moment of the Week!

Man arrested after calling 911 to report zombies, ghosts, UFO, deputies say – Action News Jax

New $300K Clark County 9-1-1 system will soon allow emergency texts With the new 911 dispatch center, the number of dispatchers will go from six to eight allowing them to new center to handle more calls. Bill Lackey/Staff
Zombie Awareness (wetzkaz - stock.adobe.com)
Man Arrested, Handcuffed male hands in handcuffs (BortN66 - stock.adobe.com)
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