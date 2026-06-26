WTH? Police detective pulls gun on co-worker for microwaving fish That’s a bit of an extreme reaction!

Michael DeBiase was booked on a felony charge of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

WTH?! Moment of the Week!

This week’s moment takes us to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where a SC police detective was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a fellow officer at the department’s headquarters.

Why? because the co-worker was microwaving fish in the break room!

WTH? A bit of an extreme reaction don’t you think?

His coworker was warming up some fish for lunch, and the detective confronted his fellow officer about the smell. As they spoke, the detective allegedly drew his police-issued handgun and pointed it at his colleague.

I realize that microwaving fish in the workplace is a no-no, some people can’t handle the smell, but I’ve never heard of the smell causing a pistol-pointin’ side effect like that!

What. The. HECK?

Former detective accused of pulling gun on police officer microwaving fish – WFTV

Arrested: Michael DeBiase was booked on a felony charge of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person. (J. Reuben Long Detention Center)