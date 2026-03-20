WTH? Woman discharged 5 months ago but refuses to leave hospital room The hospital has filed a civil lawsuit against her

WTH? Moment of the Week

This week takes us our state’s capitol, Tallahassee where a 69-year-old woman is refusing to leave her hospital room at Tallahassee Memorial.

She was discharged by doctors five months ago! WTH?

She’s been camping out in a hospital bed since October 6th. The hospital has filed a civil lawsuit against the woman in an effort to get her to leave.

I’m just wondering, who’s feeding her? If they stop, she’ll leave!

Stubborn patient is squatting in Florida hospital and refuses to leave their bed, lawsuit alleges

Healthcare Workers Blurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridor (VILevi - stock.adobe.com)