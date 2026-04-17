WTH? Woman steals over $100,000 from employer only on the job three months She was the HR manager!

WTH? Moment of the Week

This week takes us to Missouri where a woman is being accused of stealing more than $100,000 from her employer.

She’d only been on the job three months! She didn’t even make it past the probationary period!

Who hired her? What was going on with that company’s human resources department?

Oh, wait a minute, she WAS the HR Manager! WTH? (Looks like somebody didn’t visit indeed.com for their hiring)

The woman allegedly created fake employees and set up multiple bank accounts to pay the fake employees.

As it turns out, she was the account holder on all of those bank accounts.

What in the world of misdirecting mischief, money-stealing mayhem, dastardly dollar-grabbin’ shenanigans was going on there?

Woman allegedly steals $100K in first three months on the job

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