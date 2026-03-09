37th Annual Spring Fiesta in the Park Returns on April 4th & 5th at Lake Eola Park

Spring Fiesta in the Park

The 37th Annual Spring Fiesta in the Park returns on April 4th - 5th, 2026 from 10a-5p at Lake Eola Park sponsored by E-PASS!

Bring the family and take in the beauty of the season at the heart of downtown Orlando as you stroll around Lake Eola while browsing hundreds of unique artist, crafter, and food booths, plus family-friendly fun and live entertainment all weekend long!

Sponsored by Lakeridge Winery.

As always, admission to Spring Fiesta is FREE!

On Saturday, STAR 94.5 invites you to our HOUSE! Join us for an unforgettable afternoon at our Daytime House Music Party on Saturday, April 4th from 1p-5p. For more information, click here.

