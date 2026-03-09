Calling All House Heads for STAR 94.5’s Daytime House Music Party on April 4th at Lake Eola Park

Daytime House Music Party

Calling all House Heads!

STAR 94.5 invites you to our HOUSE! Join us for an unforgettable afternoon at STAR 94.5’s Daytime House Music Party on Saturday, April 4th from 1p-5p.

Fraternities, sororities, and soulful energies unite as we vibe as one nation under a groove to the sounds of house. Bring those tambourines, noise-makers and whistles as DJ TL Smooth -from Thee Orlando House Music Party & our very own DJ Kyle LaRue get your moving your body.

Take the pledge and join us for STAR 94.5’s Daytime House Music Party at the Lake Eola Amphitheater at Lake Eola for Spring Fiesta in the Park!

Spring Fiesta in the Park

