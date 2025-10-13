Basket Brigade Shopping List - STAR 94.5

SHOPPING LIST:

Donation box available at participating Seacoast Bank locations.

Decorations for your box such as colorful tissue paper & feel free to color/decorate the outside.

Two (2) cans of each: green beans, canned corn, yams, vegetables, cream of mushroom soup, fruit cocktail.

Two (2) mashed potato mix.

Boxed stuffing.

Gravy package mix.

Corn bread mix.

Scalloped potatoes.

Cranberry sauce (1 can).

Fried onion strings.

Bag of rolls.

Cookies, cake, brownies…sweet treats.

Peanut butter and jelly.

Macaroni and cheese.

Other staple foods for the week.

Please, no perishable food items

(Average spend for each box is $50)

Be sure to decorate your box inside & out and fill it up! Get the kids involved! Make this FUN! Local families need your help!

Basket Brigade

©2022 Cox Media Group