Win Tickets To Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex W/ Lorenzo

Do you know your culture? Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas will test your knowledge weekdays inside the 6pm hour with STAR 94.5′s Black Card Cancelled! Play the game correctly, and you get to keep your black card and win a prize! If not, your Black Card is cancelled!

Listen this week (9/23-9/27) for your opportunity to win four tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex!

Get ready for the fourth annual Taste of Space Fall Bites! From September 30th to November 3rd, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is serving up an array of spectacular food and sweet treats that will send your taste buds out of this world.

Indulge in the Harvest Bowl, savor the Pear Galette with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, or try the Autumn Pizza. These special fall-inspired dishes are only available at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, so don’t miss your chance to taste them all!

For admission and more information, visit KennedySpaceCenter.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. September 23rd - September 27th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest to win. The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One family pack of one-day admission tickets, valid during specific dates and hours. Restrictions may apply. ARV = $300. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

