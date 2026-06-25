Celebrate 20 Years of Port of Miami with Rick Ross on July 24th at Doctor Phillips Center

Rick Ross

Experience Rick Ross like never before when the hip-hop icon brings his Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Black-Tie Orchestra Experience to the stage.

Celebrating 20 years of the groundbreaking album that launched his career, this one-of-a-kind show features the Renaissance Orchestra and Sainted Trap Choir, blending chart-topping hits with the power of a live orchestra and choir.

Guests are encouraged to dress in formal black-tie attire for this unforgettable concert experience.

To purchase tickets, click here.

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