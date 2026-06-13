Celebrate 250 Years of America on July 4th at the City of Orlando’s Fireworks at the Fountain

Fireworks at the Fountain

On Saturday, July 4, 2026, the City of Orlando invites you to Lake Eola Park for a historic edition of Fireworks at the Fountain presented by Todd Miner Law. This year, we aren’t just celebrating the holiday; we are honoring more than two centuries of the American spirit as our nation marks its landmark 250th anniversary powered by Nissan.

Sponsored by E-PASS and Drawn to Life by Cirque du Soleil and Disney.

Event Schedule

4 p.m. – Festivities begin! Enjoy live music, a dedicated kids’ play zone, and a premier selection of local food and beverage vendors.

9:10 p.m. – Prepare to be dazzled by a monumental fireworks spectacular, perfectly synchronized with a live performance by the Orlando Concert Band.

Admission: Free for all ages

Special thanks to Lakeridge Winery.

For more information, click here.

©2026 Cox Media Group