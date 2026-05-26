CMG and STAR 94.5 Present: Stopping the Music to Silence the Violence

Silence The Violence

One Powerful Night of Awareness and Action.

Domestic violence is happening in our homes and our neighborhoods. Recently, we’ve seen just how serious this is across the country.

We’re Stopping The Music To Silence The Violence, a live broadcast forum to address mental health, trauma and breaking cycles.

The event will broadcast live on Sunday, May 31st, 2026 from 7p-9p. Call in with your comments or questions at 844.945.2945. Our panelists include a psychotherapist, a survivor, a lawyer, and an expert on managing your rage.

Panelists:

⚖️ Attorney Atiya Clarke - DeWitt Law Firm

❤️🩹 Dr. Janie Lacy - Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Relationship Trauma Expert

👨🏾⚕️ Dr. Pernell M.J. Bush - Licensed Psychotherapist

🫂 Lisa Nicole Thiombiano - Domestic Violence Counselor, Expert and Researcher

Resources & Shelters for Victims of Domestic Violence

For Florida:

Florida Partnership to End Domestic Violence (FPEDV):Oversees a statewide network of 41 certified domestic violence centers covering all 67 counties. Their 24-hour hotline can connect any survivor to emergency shelter, safety planning, legal advocacy, and crisis counseling in their area.🌐 www.fpedv.org

For Georgia:

The Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence (GCADV)Connects survivors to the nearest shelter or agency offering safety planning, counseling, and legal advocacy.🌐 www.gcadv.org

Nationwide:

📞 National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)This is a 24/7 confidential line that connects survivors anywhere in the country to local resources. Since bed availability changes daily, calling connects a survivor to a live advocate who can locate the nearest open bed in real time.

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