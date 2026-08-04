Doja Cat @ Kia Center - 11/14/26

Doja Cat

Known for her chart-topping hits, bold style, and unforgettable performances, Doja Cat is taking over the Kia Center on Saturday, November 14th, and you could be there!

Doja Cat is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. She rose to fame in the late 2010s with her viral hit “Mooo!” and quickly became known for her genre-blending music, bold visuals, and internet-savvy persona.

Her breakthrough album Hot Pink (2019) included the hit single “Say So,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and solidified her place in pop and rap music. Known for her versatility, creativity, and eccentric style, Doja Cat has earned multiple Grammy nominations and a growing global fanbase.

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