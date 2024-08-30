Enter To Win Tickets To Attend The STAR 94.5′s Heart & Soul Music Festival

Heart & Soul Fest

STAR 94.5′s Heart & Soul Music Festival returns to Central Florida with a star studded line-up: Zapp, Con Funk Shun, Miki Howard, Troop and Midnight Starr performing live! Join us for an evening of music & culture at the Apopka Amphitheater on October 12th, 2024.

Enter below between August 31st - September 15th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for tickets.

Zapp

Con Funk Shun

Miki Howard

Midnight Starr

Troop

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 31st - September 15th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to Heart & Soul Music Festival at the Apopka Amphitheater on 10/12/24. ARV = $130. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

