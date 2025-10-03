Enter To Win Tickets to Crayola Experience’s Screamin’ Green Hauntoween

Crayola Experience

This Halloween, you could be gifted the special treat of tickets to take the family to Crayola Experience for the Screamin’ Green Hauntoween!

Complete the entry form below (10/3–10/23) and you could score two tickets to this colorful Halloween adventure!

Screamin’ Green Hauntoween is back! From Sept. 20 - Oct. 31, come experience SPOOKtacular family fun and WITCHtacular crafts. Creep through our MONSTERific attractions while collecting ghoulish clues for our Scavenger Hunt!

🐈‍⬛ Get in costume at Paint Palette with a Mummy or Cat Mask

🎃 Unwind at Activity Studio and craft a Jack-O-Crayon-Tern

👻 Sculpt a Friendly Ghost at Modeling Madness

🦇 Decorate a Ghost or Bat to haunt the house on Boo Blvd.!

Special Weekend Activities:

🦇 Meet & greets with our crayon character all dressed up for Halloween!

🎃 Trick-or-treat throughout the attraction featuring treats from your favorite brands like Haribo, Welch’s, Educational Snacks, and That’s It!

🎵 Saturdays: DJ Dance Parties from 12-4pm (excluding Oct 25)

👻 Sundays: Create your own Marker from 12-4pm (excluding Oct 26)

⭐ October 25-26: Enjoy a Mystical Circus Adventure featuring interactive book readings, a unique magic show, thrilling circus acts and more!

It’s a FANGtastic event with so much to BOO! Buy tickets online in advance & SAVE!

Get all the SPOOKY details here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/3/25-10/23/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds Vary. Prize: Two tickets to Crayola Experience for the Screamin’ Green Hauntoween. ARV = $40. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group