You Can Enter To Win Tickets To See DISNEY’s HEXED

DISNEY’s HEXED

You could win four tickets to see Disney’s Hexed!

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new magical adventure, Disney’s Hexed, an impulsive teenage girl named Billie discovers she has secret magical abilities that lead her on an extraordinary journey into Hexe, a spectacular realm of witches. Alongside her cautious mother, Alice, Billie uncovers family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.

Register here from November 27th - December 6th for your chance to win four tickets to see the movie!

For more information, click here!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 11/27/26 - 12/6/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected from the web contest. Odds vary. Prize: Four Fandango tickets to see DISNEY’s HEXED. ARV = $120. For full rules, click here Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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