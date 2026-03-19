Enter To Win Tickets To See Ella Mai

Ella Mai

Multi-Platinum, Grammy-winning R&B singer/songwriter Ella Mai has announced her headlining Do You Still Love Me? Tour and she’s making a stop in Orlando!

Enter below between March 19th - July 31st for your opportunity to win two tickets to her live at the Hard Rock Live on Monday, August 10th!

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, March 20th at 10a.

Click here for more ticket information!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 19th - July 31st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. Up to three (3) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Ella Mai on 8/10/26 at Hard Rock Live. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group