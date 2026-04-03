Enter For Your Chance to Win Tickets to TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue

TLC & Salt-N-Pepa

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning supergroups Salt-n-Pepa and TLC are joining forces for a landmark co-headlining tour across North America, with special guest En Vogue.

Enter below between April 4th - August 30th for your opportunity to win two tickets to their show at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Wednesday, September 23rd!

To purchase tickets, click here.

ITS ICONIC Tour

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 4th - August. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see TLC & Salt n Peppa at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2026. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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