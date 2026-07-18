Get Your Free Backpack at Hibbett Every Saturday Through 8/1

Hibbett

STAR 94.5 and Hibbett are going to get you ready for the upcoming school year!

Join STAR 94.5 on Saturday, July 25th from 1p-3p at Hibbett located at 355 N. Alafaya Trail in Orlando for *free backpacks and *free school supplies!

Back-to-school is in the bag. Hibbett has the apparel and footwear hookups to keep you lookin’ fresh this year, toe to head. Plus, stick around for surprise giveaways and exclusive prizes happening throughout the event!

*And don’t forget, free backpacks and free school supplies while supplies last. Limited to one backpack with one supply pack per adult or per child present with an adult.

Check it out at Hibbett, July 25th. Brought to you by New Balance.

Upcoming free backpack event with STAR 94.5:

Saturday, August 1st 1p-3p at 1397 E. Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee.

Hibbeett

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