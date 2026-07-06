Get Your Free Backpack at Hibbett Every Saturday Through 8/1 - Details Here

Hibbett Before Homeroom

STAR 94.5 and Hibbett are going to get you ready for the upcoming school year!

Join STAR 94.5 on Saturday, July 11th from 1p-2p at Hibbett located at 5295 International Drive in Orlando for *free backpacks and *free school supplies!

Back-to-school is in the bag. Hibbett has the apparel and footwear hookups to keep you lookin’ fresh this year, toe to head. Plus, stick around for surprise giveaways and exclusive prizes happening throughout the event!

*And don’t forget, free backpacks and free school supplies while supplies last. Limited to one backpack with one supply pack per adult or per child present with an adult.

Check it out at Hibbett, July 11th. Brought to you by Nike.

Upcoming free backpack events with STAR 94.5:

Saturday, July 18th 1p-2p at 8035 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy in Kissimmee.

Saturday, July 25th 1p-2p at 355 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando.

Saturday, August 1st 1p-2p at 1397 E. Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee.

Hibbeett

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