Get Your Free Backpack at Hibbett with STAR 94.5

Hibbett

STAR 94.5 and Hibbett are going to get you ready for the upcoming school year!

Join STAR 94.5 on Saturday, August 1st from 1p-3p at Hibbett located at 1397 E. Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee for *free backpacks and *free school supplies!

Back-to-school is in the bag. Hibbett has the apparel and footwear hookups to keep you lookin’ fresh this year, toe to head. Plus, stick around for surprise giveaways and exclusive prizes happening throughout the event!

*And don’t forget, free backpacks and free school supplies while supplies last. Limited to one backpack with one supply pack per adult or per child present with an adult.

Check it out at Hibbett, July 25th. Brought to you by Jordan.

Hibbeett

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