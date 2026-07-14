Join DJ Millennium at Orange Blossom Family Health’s Back to School Resource Fair - 7/18

Get a head start on the upcoming school year at Orange Blossom Family Health’s Back-to-School Resource Fair on Saturday, July 18th from 10a-1p! Whether you’re preparing your child for the first day of school or looking for community resources, this event is designed to support the health and success of students and families across Central Florida.
Families can access valuable health services and resources including:
- School Physicals
- Health, Vision, Hearing & Dental Screenings
- HIV Testing
- School Supplies & Backpack Giveaways
- Fun Activities, Games, Food & Entertainment
Plus, stop by the STAR94.5 table from 10a-12p, to hangout with DJ Millennium and the STAR94.5 promo crew!
Location: 4426 Old Winter Garden Road, Orlando, FL 32811
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