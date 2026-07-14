Join DJ Millennium at Orange Blossom Family Health’s Back to School Resource Fair - 7/18

OBFH Back to School

Get a head start on the upcoming school year at Orange Blossom Family Health’s Back-to-School Resource Fair on Saturday, July 18th from 10a-1p! Whether you’re preparing your child for the first day of school or looking for community resources, this event is designed to support the health and success of students and families across Central Florida.

Families can access valuable health services and resources including:

  • School Physicals
  • Health, Vision, Hearing & Dental Screenings
  • HIV Testing
  • School Supplies & Backpack Giveaways
  • Fun Activities, Games, Food & Entertainment

Plus, stop by the STAR94.5 table from 10a-12p, to hangout with DJ Millennium and the STAR94.5 promo crew!

Location: 4426 Old Winter Garden Road, Orlando, FL 32811

OBFH Back to School

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    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy