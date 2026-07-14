Join DJ Millennium at Orange Blossom Family Health’s Back to School Resource Fair - 7/18

OBFH Back to School

Get a head start on the upcoming school year at Orange Blossom Family Health’s Back-to-School Resource Fair on Saturday, July 18th from 10a-1p! Whether you’re preparing your child for the first day of school or looking for community resources, this event is designed to support the health and success of students and families across Central Florida.

Families can access valuable health services and resources including:

School Physicals

Health, Vision, Hearing & Dental Screenings

HIV Testing

School Supplies & Backpack Giveaways

Fun Activities, Games, Food & Entertainment

Plus, stop by the STAR94.5 table from 10a-12p, to hangout with DJ Millennium and the STAR94.5 promo crew!

Location: 4426 Old Winter Garden Road, Orlando, FL 32811

OBFH Back to School

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