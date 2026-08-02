Join STAR 94.5 at Boost Mobile in St. Cloud (8/8) and Orlando (8/9) for a Free Backpack

Boost Mobile

It’s almost here!

The start of the 2026-2027 school year is just days away, and STAR 94.5 & Boost Mobile want to hook you up with free backpacks and school supplies for your children!

Join STAR 945’s Jay Hicks at one of the Boost Mobile locations below to grab a backpack - while supplies last. * Restrictions apply.

Saturday, August 8th

12p-2p

3425 13th St

St. Cloud, FL 34769

Sunday, August 9th

1p-3p

5105 Silver Star Road

Orlando, FL 32808

*Limited to one per adult or one per child with adult present for the first 94 while supplies last. One school supply pack per backpack.

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