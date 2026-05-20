Join STAR 94.5 at the City of Kissimmee’s Juneteenth Festival on 6/13

Juneteenth Kissimmee

Join the STAR94.5 crew on Saturday, 6/13 at the City of Kissimmee’s Juneteenth Festival, from 12-4p!

The Kissimmee Juneteenth Festival is a community celebration recognizing African American culture and the significance of Juneteenth. This event commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and honors the history and contributions of the African American community. Enjoy live music, food, the KUA Kids Power Zone, and a variety of local vendors. This family-friendly event is open to everyone and offers a welcoming space to learn, connect, and celebrate together.

The Juneteenth Festival will take place at Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 201 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee, 34741.

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