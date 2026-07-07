The Joy and Justice Tour - 7/11/26

Joy and Justice Tour

The Joy & Justice Tour is a free community event celebrating Black girls, women, femme-identifying youth, and their families through a day of connection, empowerment, and joy. Attendees can explore interactive experiences focused on wellness, advocacy, education, the arts, STEM, financial empowerment, and community resources—all designed to inspire, uplift, and strengthen the community.

This family-friendly event offers a welcoming space to connect with local organizations, discover valuable resources, and celebrate the power of community together.

For more information, click here.

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