Kehlani @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - 9/11/26

Kehlani

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Kehlani is bringing her signature blend of R&B, soul, and heartfelt storytelling to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on September 11, 2026. Known for hits like “Nights Like This,” “After Hours,” and “Honey,” Kehlani delivers an unforgettable live experience filled with powerful vocals, emotional lyrics, and high-energy performances.

Don’t miss your chance to see one of R&B’s most dynamic artists live for an incredible night of music under the stars.

To purchase tickets, click here.

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