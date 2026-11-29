Chris Brown & Usher

Chris Brown & Usher are going on tour, and STAR 94.5 wants to send you to the show for free on December 11th, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa!!

Listen weekdays (12/1-12/4 10a-7p) for back-to-back Usher then Chris Brown with JoJo or Lorenzo for your chance to win!

When you hear an Usher song immediately followed by a Chris Brown song, dial 1-844-945-2945 at the end of the Chris Brown song and be caller # 9 to win a pair of tickets! One winner per day!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. December 1st - December 4th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. Listen to Star 94.5 on weekdays between December 1st - December 4th, 2026 between 10a-7p for the cue to call (Usher song immediately followed by a Chris Brown song), at the end of the Chris Brown song be designated caller at 1-844-945-2945 to win. Up to one winner per day will be selected for a total of four (4) winners . Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Chris Brown & Usher 12/11/26 at Raymond James Stadium Tampa. ARV = $159. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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