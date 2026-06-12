Listen For Your Chance To Win Four Tickets To Island H2O

Island H2O Water Park

Listen this week (6/15-6/19) to STAR 94.5 inside the 1p hour with JoJo and inside the 4p hour to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” sponsored by Headquarter Hyundai for your chance to win a family four-pack of one-day admission tickets to Island H2O Water Park!

Kick off your summer adventures at Island H2O Water Park! Go wild, go together, go chill. Keep the fun going all season long with thrilling slides, relaxing pools, and unforgettable memories.

Can’t wait to win? Play More, Pay Less at Island H2O Water Park with the BEST Season Pass price in Orlando! Plus Passholders get exclusive benefits, events, and discounts.

*There will be no contests on Thursday, June 19th due to Juneteenth.

Visit IslandH2OWaterPark.com for more details and to purchase tickets.

Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo - Fairwinds

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. February 16th-February 20th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, 1) listen for the cue to call and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest. 2) For Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo - The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. There will be no contests on Thursday, June 19th due to Juneteenth. Up to eight (8) winners per contest will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One family pack of one day admission tickets to Island H2O Water Park. ARV = $158. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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