Listen For Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Fat Joe at Island H2O Water Park

Fat Joe

You could win four tickets to join see Fat Joe perform live on Saturday night, August 15th! Orlando’s ONLY Water Park Live Event Party complete with a DJ Set by DJ Nasty, Foam Party, Drink Specials, and exclusive access to Island H2O’s thrilling slides, lazy river, and wave pool at night!

Listen this week (8/3-8/7) to STAR 94.5 inside the 4p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” and inside the 6p hour with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled sponsored by Daytona Mitsubishi for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the party!

*This is a 21+ Event. Valid ID REQUIRED upon entry.

To purchase tickets, click here.

are you smarter than lorenzo

Black Card Cancelled

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. August 3rd - August 7th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 21+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest. 1) For Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo - The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded & will not qualify for the grand prize. 2) For Black Card Cancelled - The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize or qualify for the grand prize. WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners per contest will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Island H20 Water Park night time event to see Fat Joe on 8/15/26. This is a 21+ Event. Valid ID REQUIRED upon entry. ARV = $57.78. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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