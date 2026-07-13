Listen For Your Chance To Win Tickets To STAR 94.5's Heart & Soul Festival With & Joe, Case, More!

Heart & Soul

STAR 94.5’s Heart & Soul Music Festival returns with Joe, Con Funk Shun, Case, Keke Wyatt and Meli’sa Morgan performing live on Saturday, October 10th, 2026 at the Apopka Amphitheater!

Listen this week (7/13-7/17) to STAR 94.5 inside the 4p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” and inside the 6p hour with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled sponsored by Daytona Mitsubishi for your chance to win a pair of tickets to attend the show!

The event will be hosted by hip-hop legend Chubb Rock and STAR 94.5’s Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas.

Join us for an evening of good times and incredible music!

To purchase tickets, click here.

are you smarter than lorenzo

Black Card Cancelled

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 13th -July 17th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest. 1) For Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo - The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded & will not qualify for the grand prize. 2) For Black Card Cancelled - The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize or qualify for the grand prize. WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners per contest will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to attend the Heart & Soul Music Festival on Saturday, October 10th. ARV = $108.40. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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