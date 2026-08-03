🎶 Love Radio? Join Our Team!

CMG HIRING

Do you have a passion for music, entertainment, and making a difference in your community?

We’re excited to offer a rare opportunity for you or someone you know to join our team as an Activation Specialist in our Promotions Department.

This role is more than just a job, it’s your opportunity to be part of exciting station events, interact with listeners, represent your favorite brands in the community, and gain hands-on experience in the fast-paced world of media and entertainment. Whether you’re looking to launch your career or take the next step, this could be your first step into radio, events, marketing, and so much more.

If you’re energetic, outgoing, dependable, and love creating memorable experiences, we’d love to meet you.

Apply here today and start your journey in media with us!

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    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy