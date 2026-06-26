The OBL Battle of the Cities for the Throne Finals - 7/1

OBL Battle of the Cities

OBL Hoops is hosting their Battle of the Cities at Oak Ridge High School on Wednesday, July 1st, where two teams will compete for the the throne! Don’t miss this elite 1v1 basketball game with a $100,000 cash prize!

Plus, hangout with the STAR94.5 promo crew!

OBL: Battle of the Cities is the ultimate creator-led basketball league, built on the trust and authenticity that creators cultivate. The OBL was created to unite communities through the universal language and love of basketball.

Address: 700 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL 32809

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