Panelist - DeWitt Law Firm Attorney Atiya Clarke

Atiya Clarke

Atiya Clarke is a dedicated wife, mother of one, and bonus mother of twins. She grew up in Central Florida and is of Jamaican background. Mrs. Clarke received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance from the University of Florida, her Masters of Science degree in Mathematics Education from Florida State University, and her J.D. from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. Mrs. Clarke’s legal career has consisted of practicing in various areas of a law; however, her primary focus is now family law, which she is the most passionate about. She is an associate attorney at the Dewitt Law Firm, where she handles all aspects of family law cases from inception to conclusion addressing various issues to include divorces, paternity, modifications, timesharing, alimony, child support and domestic violence injunctions. When not practicing law, she tutors in mathematics and various other subjects for students ranging from kindergarten to college and plays soccer when time allows.

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