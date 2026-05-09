Panelist - Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Relationship Trauma Expert - Dr. Janie Lacy

Dr. Janie Lacy

Dr. Janie Lacy is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Relationship Trauma Expert specializing in helping families navigate transitions and build healthier relationships. As the founder of Life Counseling Solutions in Central Florida, she has extensive experience supporting parents through custody challenges, co-parenting dynamics, and family wellness. Her unique approach combines clinical expertise with strategies that help parents maintain their children’s emotional well-being during difficult transitions.

A trusted media expert regularly featured on Court TV, FOX, NBC, and ABC to name a few, Dr. Lacy is known for making mental health and family dynamics accessible to diverse audiences. Her work with high-conflict custody cases and family trauma has given her valuable insights into protecting children’s emotional health while supporting parents through legal and personal challenges. Through her private practice and media appearances, she empowers parents to create stable, nurturing environments for their children despite challenging circumstances.

Dr. Janie Lacy, LMHC, NCC, CSAT-S

Relationship Trauma Expert & Licensed Psychotherapist

Life Counseling Solutions 1211 State Road 436, Suite 113, Casselberry, Florida 32707

Phone: 407-622-1770 Text: 407-693-0370

www.LifeCounselingSolutions.com

www.JanieLacy.com

Follow Me on Instagram

Follow Me on TwitterLike Me on Facebook

Breaking the Chain of Unhealthy Relationships | TEDx Talk

©2026 Cox Media Group