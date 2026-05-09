Panelist - Licensed Psychotherapist Dr. Pernell M.J. Bush

Dr. Pernell M.J. Bush

Dr. Pernell M.J. Bush, DHA, LCSW, CNP

Dr. Pernell M.J. Bush is a dynamic leader, licensed psychotherapist (LCSW), and U.S. Marine Corps veteran with over a decade of experience advancing mental health and wellness across government, nonprofit, and community-based sectors.

As the founder of No Limit Counseling and Education, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, Dr. Bush has established a mission-driven agency dedicated to promoting social, emotional, and psychological wellness through innovative programs, advocacy, and outreach.

A Licensed Clinical Social Worker in the State of Florida, Dr. Bush is recognized for his ability to design and lead impactful initiatives that engage diverse communities, uplift high-impact populations, and create pathways toward equity and healing. He is deeply committed to “listening first”, ensuring that the voices of community members and stakeholders drive the strategies that empower collective growth and resilience.

In addition to his work at No Limit Counseling, Dr. Bush served as the immediate past Clinical Director of Aspire Health Partners’ College Place, a 62-bed long-term residential program that supports adults with severe and persistent mental illness. There, he managed a $3.2 million operating budget and oversaw transitional housing and rehabilitative services that helped residents regain the mental health functionality and skills necessary for independent living.

Currently, Dr. Bush is serving as the on-site Mental Wellbeing Therapist for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, where he provides on-site mental health support to deputies, staff, and civilan personnel. Dr. Bush is on-site to:

* Assess and support immediate mental health needs

* Conduct confidential, trauma-informed counseling and crisis intervention

* Facilitate connection to ongoing mental health resources and referral pathways

* Promote resilience and wellness through evidence-based practices and wellness programming

* Collaborate with OCSO leadership to implement proactive wellbeing initiatives

A proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran and 0311 infantry rifleman, Dr. Bush carries forward the values of teamwork, communication, and mission readiness into every aspect of his leadership.

Dr. Bush earned his Bachelor’s and Master of Social Work from the University of Central Florida. Also, he earned his Doctorate in Healthcare Administration from Virginia University of Lynchburg, an HBCU with a legacy of producing thought leaders who help fulfill the needs of others in a way that leads to the betterment of humanity.

Respected as a collaborative, forward-thinking, and results-driven leader, Dr. Bush continues to dedicate his life to the pursuit of mental health equity and the empowerment of communities and population often left without a voice.

Awards and Recognitions

2023 Mental Health Awareness Award

2019 Veteran Mental Health Advocate

2019 Central Florida Mental Health Hero Honor

2019 Orlando Business Journal “40 Under 40”

2019 Orlando Magic “Hometown Hero”

2016 Orlando Business Journal “Veteran of Influence”

2016 Health Equity Champion

2015 Central Florida Emergent Leader

2014 Florida Celebrity Educator

2013 Humanitarian of the Year

Committees and Boards

- Healthy Start Orange County

- Seminole County Opioid Council- Medical Committee

-Seminole County Fire Chief Council

-Tri-County ACEs Connection Committee

-Peace and Justice Institute- Advisor Board

-National Center Missing & Exploited Children: Mental Health Committee

-Florida Firefighter Safety and Health Collaborative: Mental Health Clinician member

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