Patti LaBelle Live in Concert at the Dr. Phillips Center - 12/17

Patti Labelle

Patti LaBelle is celebrating 80 years and 65 years in the biz, on December 17th, 2026, at the Dr. Phillips Center!

For more than 60 years, Patti LaBelle has captivated generations of fans with her soaring vocals and extraordinary range across soul, R&B and pop. After bursting onto the music scene in 1962 as lead singer of the Bluebelles, she earned worldwide acclaim with the trailblazing trio Labelle. From her years with Labelle through her celebrated solo career, she has electrified audiences with signature hits including “Lady Marmalade,” “If Only You Knew,” “New Attitude” and “On My Own.” With two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards and seven NAACP Image Awards, the Godmother of Soul remains one of music’s most celebrated performers and a true living legend.

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