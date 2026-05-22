R&B Picnic Fest - 5/23/26

R&B Picnic Fest

Get ready for good vibes at the RnB Picnic Fest 2026, happening Saturday, May 23 at the Apopka Amphitheater! Enjoy a full day of classic R&B hits, delicious food, strong drinks, and great company as the soundtrack takes you from the ‘90s through the 2000s.

This year’s festival features live performances from Ball Greezy and Sunshine Anderson, along with some of the best DJs, hosts, and food vendors around for the ultimate throwback experience.

To purchase tickets, click here.

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