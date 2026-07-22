RSVP For STAR 94.5’s Police & The People Forum & Dinner Hosted by JoJo

Police and The People

Join us on Thursday, August 13th inside the Just Call Moe Injury Attorneys Performance Studio — STAR 94.5 presents Police And The People on Thursday, August 13th inside the Just Call Moe Injury Attorneys Performance Studio hosted by JoJo and joined by Eatonville Police Chief Stanley Murray.

One traffic stop. One missed court date. One bad decision. That’s all it takes to turn your life upside down. Every day, people are arrested for things they never thought would happen to them. A DUI after a night out. Driving with a suspended license because of unpaid tickets. Missing a court date. A family argument that goes too far. That’s why STAR 94.5 is bringing you a conversation that could save you money, stress, and even your freedom.

Attorney Moe Dewitt will answer your legal questions & other panelists as they tackle real-life situations that get everyday people arrested. Learn how a simple mistake can quickly become a criminal charge. Parents, bring your teenagers. It’s information that could protect you, your family, and your future.

Admission is free, but seats are limited.

You can submit an RSVP request for you plus one by completing the form down below.

Event details:

When: Thursday, August 13th, 2026

Where: STAR 94.5 (4192 N. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, 32804)

Time: Dinner starts at 5:15pm. Forum starts at 6pm and ends at 8pm.

©2024 Cox Media Group