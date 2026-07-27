Score Tickets to See Tyla on Her Newly Announced Tour

Tyla

JUST ANNOUNCED: Tyla is taking her A Pop World Tour to the Yuengling Center on December 5th, 2026, and STAR 94.5 wants to send you to the show!

Enter below now through September 10th, for your chance to score two tickets to the show!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 27th - September 10th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Tyla at the Yuengling Center on 12/5/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group