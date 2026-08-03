Score Your Chance To Win Tickets to See Doja Cat Live in Concert

Doja Cat

Known for her chart-topping hits, bold style, and unforgettable performances, Doja Cat is taking over the Kia Center on Saturday, November 14th, and you could be there!

Enter below between August 3rd - November 8th for your opportunity to win two tickets to see the show live!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 3rd - November 8th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Doja Cat at Kia Center on Friday, November 14th, 2026. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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