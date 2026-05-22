South Florida Soul Rodeo - 6/27/26

South Florida Soul Rodeo

Get ready for a day of Southern charm, soulful music, and exciting rodeo action at the South Florida Soul Rodeo, happening Saturday, June 27 from 4–10 PM at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion Auditorium in Ocala, FL.

This family-friendly event brings together thrilling rodeo entertainment, live music, delicious food, and nonstop fun for all ages. Whether you’re a rodeo fan or just looking for a great time with friends and family, the South Florida Soul Rodeo delivers an unforgettable experience filled with energy, culture, and community.

To purchase tickets, click here.

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