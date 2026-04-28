STAR 94.5 Has Your Chance To Win Chris Brown & Usher All Month Long

Chris Brown & Usher

Chris Brown & Usher are going on tour, and STAR 94.5 wants to send you to the show for free!

Listen this weekend (5/2-5/3) for key words for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, May 2nd

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, May 3rd

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 2nd - May 31st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, April 18th, 2026 and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, April 19th, 2026 and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected from the weekends of 5/2/26-5/3/26, 5/9/26-5/10/26, 5/16/26-5/17/26, 5/23/26-5/25/26, and 5/30/26-5/31/26. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Chris Brown & Usher 12/11/26 at Raymond James Stadium Tampa. ARV = $159. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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