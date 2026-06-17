STAR 94.5 WANTS TO SEND YOU TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

Universal Orlando Resort

It’s a summer of action-packed, movie-based excitement at Universal Orlando Resort. Enjoy limited-time experiences and favorites such as Universal’s Mega Movie Parade and the popular CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular lagoon show, plus all the amazing rides and attractions. Celebrate the movies this summer at Universal Orlando.

For your chance to win, listen weekdays (7/6-7/17) inside the 1pm hour weekdays with JoJo!

You could win a prize package for two people, including:

• 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, times, dates, entertainment, event and/or experience details are subject to changes and/or cancellation without notice. Additional restrictions may apply. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/6/26–7/17/26. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen weekdays 10:00 am–7:00 pm for cue, call 866-945-2945, and be designated caller. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: star945.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group