STAR 94.5’s 5th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance Returns on June 13th at a New Location

Daddy Daughter Dance

Join us for a very special night at STAR 94.5’s 5th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance presented by Bahamas Air on Saturday, June 13th at Aloft Hotel Orlando Downtown!

Fathers and their princesses come dressed to impress for a fun-filled evening that includes a delicious dinner courtesy of Metro Diner, music by DJ Kyle LaRue, dancing and more. You’ll create memories that last a lifetime!

You could win a $200 Visa gift card for first place in the Daddy Daughter Duo Dance Contest. Plus, a $200 Visa gift card for first place in the Best Dressed Daddy Daughter Duo contest!

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 1st at 10am. Check back here to purchase your tickets!

Aloft Hotel Orlando Downtown is located at 500 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801. (next to Orlando City Hall and across from the Dr. Phillips Center)

©2023 Cox Media Group