STAR 94.5’s Important Election Reminders

STAR94.5 Election

The Florida Primary Election is on August 18. Please keep in mind that Florida is a closed primary election state, meaning only voters who are registered members of a political party, such as the Democratic or Republican Party, are eligible to vote in their party’s primary election.

We encourage you to stay informed by researching the candidates and issues, visiting your county’s Supervisor of Elections office, and reminding your family, friends, and neighbors about the importance of participating in the election. Voters will help select judges, commissioners, gubernatorial candidates, and other officials who will serve our communities.

Your vote is your voice, and it matters.

Important dates for the 2026 Election Cycle:

July 20th – Voter registration & party change deadline

August 6th – Vote by mail request deadline

August 18th – Florida Primary Election

September 15th – National Voter Registration Day

October 5th – Voter Registration Deadline for the General Election

October 5th – 9th – National Voter Education Week

October 22nd – Vote by Mail Request Deadline

October 24th – 31st Early Voting Period

October 27th – Vote Early Day

November 3rd – General Election Day

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