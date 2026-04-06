STAR 94.5’s Rickey Smiley Pays Your Bills with $1,000 Five Times a Day

Starting Monday, April 20th, we’ve got five shots every weekday for you to score $1,000 with STAR 94.5’s Rickey Smiley Pays Your Bills. Your shot at scoring cash is going down Monday, April 20th through Friday, June 5th*.
Here’s how you could win from STAR 94.5:
· Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 5pm.
· We’ll announce a keyword at the top of each contest hour
· You have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour)
· One lucky nationwide winner will get paid $1,000
If you receive a call from an unfamiliar number, pick up the phone as you could be the winner of $1,000!
Listen to STAR 94.5 everywhere you go and be ready to win by downloading the free STAR 94.5 app at the App Store or Google Play.
>> To find out about even more contests on STAR 94.5, click here.
*Excluding May 25th, 2026 (Memorial Day)
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/20/26–6/5/26; Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 30 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/ listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: Click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309.